China lags behind in advanced robotics

China’s mass production of robots has sparked concerns that it will dominate the global industry, but the country still lags in advanced robotics, The Wire China reported.

China has grabbed headlines with its plans to deploy humanoids to help manage crowds at border crossings, and the country’s consumer-grade robot dogs recently hit the domestic market.

But when it comes to industrial robots, Japanese and European companies are capturing much of the value, in part because they perform better in premium sectors, while China excels in low-to-medium-end robotics.

Beijing may try to prop up the industry, though that risks a price war stemming from overcapacity.

Instead, officials might “conclude that such dominance isn’t necessary to accomplish their top-down goals of industrial supremacy.”