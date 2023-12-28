US, Mexico discuss immigration deal as huge migrant caravan advances

The U.S. and Mexico are set to form a task force with countries from South America and Central America to discuss ways to stem the flow of migrants trekking through Mexico and toward the U.S., according to El Universal.

The agreement came out of a meeting between the U.S. secretary of state and the Mexican president Wednesday, at the same time as a caravan made up of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers was headed through Mexico toward the U.S. They are originally from a range of nations, and began near the border with Guatemala in southern Mexico.

The officials held the high-level meeting as immigration increasingly appears to be a political weakness for U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election, with Republicans in Congress pressing for stricter border measures in exchange for continued wartime aid to Ukraine and Israel. It’s unclear if any more concrete or monetary deals came out of the meeting.