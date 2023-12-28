Taiwanese boy band investigated for lip-synching after refusing to spread pro-China message

China reportedly targeted a Taiwanese boy band in its latest effort to influence the upcoming elections in Taiwan.

Sources told Reuters that Mayday, one of Taiwan’s most popular rock bands, was asked to publicly say that Taiwan is part of China, but its members refused to provide the “political service.” Chinese authorities reportedly threatened the band with a fine for lip-synching which is illegal in China. Weibo users had previously accused the band of lip-synching during their most recent tour in the mainland.

It’s part of Beijing’s concerted efforts to enlist Taiwanese celebrities and influencers in spreading pro-China messaging ahead of the January election. William Lai, the island’s current Vice President and pro-democracy candidate, is leading in the polls.