‘Parasite’ star’s death prompts reckoning in South Korea over drug crackdown

A South Korean actor who rose to global fame for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite was found dead in an apparent suicide Wednesday, following a police investigation into his alleged illegal drug use.

The death of Lee Sun-kyun – who denied taking illicit drugs and said he was the target of a blackmail effort – follows several drug-related celebrity scandals that have roiled the country’s entertainment industry and comes amid a sweeping nationwide crackdown on narcotics.