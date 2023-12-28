Israel warns of war in Lebanon

Israel will attack more targets in Lebanon if the Lebanese government does not stop Hezbollah militants from launching rockets, an Israeli minister said on Wednesday. There have been constant exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah across the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Benny Gantz, a war cabinet member and Israel’s former defense minister, told reporters that “the stopwatch for a diplomatic solution is running out,” and that Israeli forces were prepared to intervene in Lebanon to remove Hezbollah from the border. Gantz’s warning came after what was reportedly the single biggest day of Hezbollah rocket launches since Oct. 7.