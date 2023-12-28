Indonesians want to turn away Rohingya refugees from a once-welcoming province

Around 200 university students in Indonesia’s Aceh province protested Wednesday against the increasing arrivals of Rohingya refugees and called on the government to turn them away, reflecting growing discontent in the country and across Southeast Asia about sheltering the stateless Rohingya.

Nearly one million members of the persecuted Muslim minority group in Myanmar have fled to camps in Bangladesh, but increasing violence, crowded conditions, and a lack of pathway to citizenship have forced many families to make a perilous trek to neighboring Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. More than 1,500 Rohingya have arrived in Aceh since November, but locals have accused them of wreaking socio-economic havoc, and the influx of refugees has raised concerns about human trafficking.