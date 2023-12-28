Apple is in India’s crosshairs

Several prominent Indian journalists whose reporting was critical of the government and its allies were recently targeted with Pegasus spyware that could hack into their iPhones, an Amnesty International analysis found.

Shortly after Apple notified the users in October that they may have been victims of a state-sponsored attack, government officials under Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Apple’s representatives and demanded they soften the political blowback from the warnings, The Washington Post reported.

It’s the latest example of the Modi government exerting political pressure on foreign businesses whose actions run counter to the interests of New Delhi.