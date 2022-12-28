Speak Welsh? Patagonia needs more teachers

The U.K.'s British Council funds three Welsh-speaking teachers to stay in the region, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to recruit them.

Currently, the area has four teachers covering nine classes.

Teachers looking to take up the position have until Dec. 30 to apply. They will be paid £750 ($900) per month. Travel and accommodation expenses are also covered.

In the 1860s, Welsh speakers settled in Wladfa, seeking to create a Welsh-speaking enclave following a ban by the British parliament on the use of the language in schools.