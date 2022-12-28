noscript
newsMiddle East

Iranian chess player is seen competing without her headscarf for a second day

Title iconThe News

A 25-year-old Iranian chess player, Sara Khadem, was seen competing at an international chess competition without her headscarf for a second successive day, in violation of Iran's mandatory dress code, Reuters reported.

This photo obtained by Reuters showed Khadem playing without the hijab at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Sara Khadem competes without hijab in FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan December 26, 2022
Lennart Ootes/FIDE/via REUTERS
Title iconKnow More

Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world and is #10 in Iran.

Other photos from the event also showed her playing matches without her headscarf.

Sara Khadem of Iran plays against Olga Girya of Russia
REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Sara Khadem of Iran (L) competes against Olga Girya of Russia
REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A string of Iranian athletes and players have used international sporting events to protest against the country's strict dress code laws and to show solidarity with anti-government protesters.

In October, rock climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without her hijab at a tournament in Seoul. During their first FIFA World Cup match, the Iranian team stayed silent during their national anthem as a show of solidarity to women protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested by Iran's morality police for a dress code violation.

Title iconStep Back

For months, women in Iran have led anti-regime protests.

Thousands of Iranians have been arrested during a harsh crackdown by the regime, and more than 300 are estimated to have died. Two of those arrested have been executed over the demonstrations.

