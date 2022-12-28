Iranian chess player is seen competing without her headscarf for a second day

Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world and is #10 in Iran.

Other photos from the event also showed her playing matches without her headscarf.

REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A string of Iranian athletes and players have used international sporting events to protest against the country's strict dress code laws and to show solidarity with anti-government protesters.

In October, rock climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without her hijab at a tournament in Seoul. During their first FIFA World Cup match, the Iranian team stayed silent during their national anthem as a show of solidarity to women protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested by Iran's morality police for a dress code violation.