Sudan capital receives first aid convoy since war began

The Sudanese capital Khartoum received its first aid convoy since war began in April 2023, as the country faces the world’s worst hunger crisis.

A total of 28 trucks carrying food and health supplies arrived in the capital on Thursday after UN agencies and Sudanese community groups negotiated with the warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the BBC reported.

The civil war has left around half of Sudan’s population — about 24.6 million people — in desperate need of food. Previous attempts to deliver aid have been hampered by security threats and roadblocks set up by the two sides.

AD

In recent weeks, famine has spread to new regions of the country, with mediation attempts to end the war failing to make any significant progress.