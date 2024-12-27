London and Washington seek to counter China espionage threat

A spate of high-profile cases involving alleged Chinese spies in the UK and the US this year has cast light on efforts by Beijing to obtain Western military and trade secrets through its diaspora.

Counter-espionage efforts are increasingly targeting “non-traditional collectors”: individuals — such as academics, scientists or businesspeople — who are not professional spies but collect sensitive information on behalf of the Chinese government.

The UK recently alleged that Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo had developed relationships with politicians that could be “leveraged” by Beijing, and formed an “unusual degree of trust” with Prince Andrew, while an ex-aide to New York’s governor was charged with spying for China.

The US is expected to ramp up efforts to counter Chinese intelligence-gathering with the return of President-elect Donald Trump, who warned on the campaign trail that authorities “will be hunting down Chinese spies.”