India’s upbeat IPO market

India is poised to finish the year as the world’s most buoyant IPO market. The country has seen almost as many public debuts this year as the US and China combined, according to a new report.

By value, Indian IPOs lag only US stock-market debuts, notably overtaking those in China. That was driven in part by India’s own bull market and status as one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, as well as concerns over China, ranging from a weakening economy to complaints of tightening regulation over public listings.

Global IPO activity should rebound next year, but “it would not surprise me if India continues to grow,” a senior banker told the Financial Times.