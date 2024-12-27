Extreme weather cost the world billions in 2024

Extreme weather events punctuated the last 12 months: From hurricanes Helene and Milton in the US, to fatal floods in Spain and Africa to wildfires in Greece and Canada, climate disasters in 2024 have been both deadly and costly.

More than 2,000 people in Africa died due to flooding, and estimates suggest the aftermath of Hurricane Helene alone will cost as much as $47 billion. Climate change is driving an uptick in these events. Beyond the immediate damage, extreme weather has also exacerbated global hunger and infectious disease spread, threatening the UN’s sustainable development goals.

This year also saw global temperatures reach 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, beyond the upper limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, climate summits including COP29, plastic pollution talks, and the COP16 desertification conference were criticized by advocates and policymakers as inadequate, and 2025 may be little better, scientists have warned.