Millions of Nigerians face hunger after widespread flooding

Millions of Nigerians are going hungry as recent floods have compounded the toll of ongoing security and economic crises.

Those in northern Nigeria — many of whom have been displaced by attacks from the Islamist militia Boko Haram — are facing the gravest hardships: According to a UN estimate, torrential rains have destroyed over 3.7 million acres of cropland, affecting more than nine million people’s food supply.

The floods, made more extreme by climate change, come amid the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation. “I can’t even cry anymore. I’m too tired,” one displaced woman told Reuters.