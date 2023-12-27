Sweden is one step closer to joining NATO after a key approval vote from the Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee. The nod came after repeated delays as Turkey accused Sweden of being too lenient towards Kurdish militants that Ankara says threaten its own security.

Sweden’s accession protocol still needs to be approved by the Turkish Parliament’s general assembly as well as a vote in Hungary, where the leadership has stalled the ratification process. The addition of Sweden into NATO would greatly enhance the military alliance’s access to air and submarine forces and intelligence as well as a strategic positioning in the Baltics.