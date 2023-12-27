Poland to liquidate state media agencies accused of propaganda

Poland will liquidate its state TV broadcaster, radio, and news agency, the Polish culture minister said Wednesday, fueling a public spat between Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s new government and the right-wing former ruling party over the country’s media.

International observers have for years warned that Poland’s newsrooms had become little more than government mouthpieces under the former right-wing ruling party, and Tusk’s pro-European coalition took power this month promising sweeping changes aimed at depoliticising the media.

But human rights groups warn that Tusk’s changes also challenge democratic norms.