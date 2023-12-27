Trump can stay on Michigan primary ballot, state’s top court decides

Former President Donald Trump will stay on Michigan’s primary ballot, the state’s Supreme Court decided Wednesday.

The court said that it declined to hear a case from groups working to keep Trump off the ballot.

According to a phone call obtained by The Detroit News, Trump allegedly pressed two election officials in Wayne County to not certify 2020 vote totals. Trump’s team has neither confirmed nor denied the legitimacy of the calls.

The ruling is a win for Trump as several states work to keep him off their primary ballots. Colorado’s Supreme Court last week ruled that Trump was responsible for inciting an insurrection and therefore ineligible to be on the state’s ballot, paving the way for a Supreme Court showdown.