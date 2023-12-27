Intel’s $25 billion chip factory is Israel’s ‘largest ever’ investment

Calls for a boycott emerge

Sources: The New York Times

The investment comes at a precarious time for Israel’s economy, which is expected to shrink by 2% this quarter as hundreds of thousands of workers have been displaced by the war or called up as reservists. Israel’s siege of Gaza has given the boycott movement against Israel new wind in its sails, with some boycotting McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Israeli companies such as Sodastream. Some activists quickly took to social media to call for Intel to be boycotted. However, it won’t be easy to boycott the U.S. company, given that it is the world’s leading producer of central processing units, a key component in computers.