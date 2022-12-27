Watch: Ancient city of Petra floods amid heavy rainfall

Videos on social media showed floods gushing through Jordan's ancient city of Petra as heavy rainfall forced hundreds of tourists and locals to be evacuated by authorities on Monday.

Footage showed floods cascading down the city’s rock walls and flowing through the streets below.

The historic city hidden in the desert was voted as one of the new Seven Wonders of the World in 2007 and is most famously depicted in the 1989 movie, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

Tourists were seen congregating at the edges of the valley to evacuate the area.

Another video of the scene shows a large white pickup truck driving through deep water as tourists load into cars and trucks to be taken out of the city.

A video shared by Jordanian journalist Yahya Kanakrieh shows a bus which ran aground and flipped over in the Ma’an Governorate in Jordan. Three injuries were reported as a result of the incident.