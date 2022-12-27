As food costs rise, Egypt urges public to try chicken feet — using photoshopped image of Cristiano Ronaldo

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the country's National Nutrition Institute wrote that chicken feet are "rich in protein and save your budget," according to Al Jazeera Egypt. The accompanying photo showed Ronaldo smiling with what appeared to be a bowl of the dish.

Egyptian media organizations, including Saheeh Masr and matsda2sh, quickly called out the fake post. The photo of Ronaldo was taken in 2016, and in it he was actually eating chicken breast and vegetables.

The agency posted the same photo in early 2020, according to matsda2sh, a fact-checking platform.