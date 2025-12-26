White House orders US military to ‘quarantine’ Venezuela oil

The White House ordered a “quarantine” on oil coming out of Venezuela for up to two months, the latest move by the Trump administration as it looks to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.

The Latin American nation has for weeks been the target of the US military, which has struck several alleged drug-traffickers off its coast, and which has seized two oil tankers leaving the country: Oil makes up the vast majority of the country’s exports.

Washington’s campaign risks triggering a broader diplomatic conflict. Venezuela sells most of its oil to China, while Russia and Iran-linked tankers have been among those targeted by US forces.