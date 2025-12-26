US launches strikes against Islamic State in Nigeria

The US launched strikes in Nigeria against alleged Islamic State targets, weeks after President Donald Trump threatened military action if the African country did not do more to protect its Christian population.

Trump said the strikes killed “ISIS Terrorist Scum” who had targeted Christians, while vowing more attacks if violence didn’t end.

The attacks, carried out in cooperation with Abuja, come as Nigeria struggles to curb extremist groups: Last month, more than 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in northern Nigeria, a territory that borders the Sahel, now the world’s terrorism epicenter. Meanwhile the strike marks the latest military campaign from Trump despite his promises to end overseas interventions.