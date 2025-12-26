Events Email Briefings
What actually mattered in 2025, with Janice Min and Emily Sundberg

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Dec 26, 2025, 8:52am EST
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

The Ankler’s Min and FeedMe’s founder Sundberg join Mixed Signals for a candid roundtable lookback at a disorienting year in media.

They sound off on everything from YouTube’s domination, to the Charlie Kirk saga, and the increasingly niche areas of coverage for newsletters. Max and Ben also ask about Substack’s evolution, creator economics, and what media moments might be top of mind for 2026.

