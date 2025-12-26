Events Email Briefings
China’s record corruption crackdown

Dec 26, 2025, 6:21am EST
A Chinese national flag.
Issei Kato/Reuters

Beijing said a record 63 high-ranking officials were investigated for corruption in 2025.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has led a major crackdown on graft since 2013, focusing on what he called both “tigers and flies” — senior officials and grassroots civil servants. The 63rd and record-breaking “tiger” was arrested this week. The sweep has caught dozens of military and civilian figures, including members of the Politburo and the “ideology and personnel chief” of the People’s Liberation Army.

But there have been concerns throughout the campaign that Xi is using it not just to reduce corruption but for political ends: The most recent purges seem to have been used to rebalance the PLA’s command structure, The Diplomat reported.

A chart comparing GDP per capita to corruption perceptions index for several nations.
