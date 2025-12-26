Brazil’s jailed ex-leader Bolsonaro endorses son for president

Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro endorsed his son Flavio in next year’s presidential election, underscoring the family’s hold on the Brazilian right.

The family has lost some of its standing recently after the former president was sentenced to 27 years in prison for having masterminded a failed coup. Meanwhile another son, Eduardo, lobbied US officials to impose tariffs on Brazil in response to the verdict, angering many back home.

Soon after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% duties citing Bolsonaro’s trial. However the Bolsonaros’ grip on the right remains firm even if polling shows that the conservative governor of São Paulo state stands a better chance of beating incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October vote.