Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

World Bank upgrades China forecast citing recent reform efforts

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Dec 26, 2024, 5:24am EST
East Asia
People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, ahead of the National Day holiday, in Shanghai, China.
Aly Song/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The World Bank upgraded its forecasts for China’s economic growth, a rare boost for a country that has been fighting debt, deflation, and declining confidence.

The Washington-based lender attributed its new projections to recent efforts by Beijing to ease monetary and fiscal policy, but its estimates were nevertheless below China’s own official targets of around 5% GDP growth, and far lower than the country’s historic breakneck economic expansion.

China has struggled with a flailing property market, persistent unemployment, and the specter of deflation, leading other analysts to be even less sanguine than the World Bank: The Economist labeled Beijing’s efforts at stimulus as “tardy, cautious, and ineffectual,” and warned that “China’s economy is in for another rough year.”

A chart showing a steady decline in China’s GDP growth rate.
AD
AD