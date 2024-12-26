Trump inauguration draws record-breaking donations

Major companies were set to donate a record-breaking sum to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund.

Blue-chip contributors included Big Tech giants Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI, carmakers Ford, General Motors, and Toyota, and several large industrial and financial firms, in a “a possible sign that companies see Trump as a more transactional figure,” Axios reported, “and they hope donating to his inauguration will improve their standing heading into the new term.”

Among the companies having made donations, The Wall Street Journal noted, were 11 that pledged to suspend or reconsider political donations in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol.