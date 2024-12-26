Syria’s de facto rulers face mounting security and governance challenges

Syria’s de facto rulers faced multiple challenges surrounding security and governance.

More than a dozen people were killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad, while thousands of protesters took to the streets in multiple cities over a video that alleged the burning of a shrine in Syria’s second city which officials insisted was old.

The rebels who overthrew Assad had previously administered a lone province and now face a raft of issues tied to governing the entire country, ranging from rebuilding the national army to rewriting the constitution, all while providing basic services.

“Syria’s rebel leaders have control of the country,” The Wall Street Journal said. “Now what?”