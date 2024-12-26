Events Newsletters
South Korea lawmakers move to impeach acting president in bid to break political deadlock

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Dec 26, 2024, 11:06am EST
East Asia
South Korea’s PM Han Duck-soo
Yonhap via Reuters
The News

South Korean lawmakers filed a motion to impeach the prime minister and acting president, Han Duck-Soo, less than two weeks after impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeul over his brief declaration of martial law.

The move came after Han refused to appoint constitutional court judges nominated by the opposition Democratic Party in a trial to decide whether to formally remove Yoon from office. Han also vetoed several opposition-backed bills, including one to authorize a special probe into the martial law declaration.

Yoon is widely expected to be removed from office at his eventual trial, an outcome that could ultimately benefit US President-elect Donald Trump, Foreign Policy wrote. Trump wants to reduce US military presence abroad, including in South Korea, and if South Korea’s next president is more willing to engage in dialogue with North Korea, Trump “might find a willing partner for a new approach to Pyongyang.”

