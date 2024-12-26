Events Newsletters
Shifting geopolitics and a tough winter test Europe’s energy security

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Dec 26, 2024, 5:46am EST
Europe
A woman walks through the snow-covered Kosutnjak Forest during heavy winter snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia.
Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Europe is facing a multi-faceted energy challenge thanks to a worse-than-expected winter and shifting geopolitics.

The continent is draining its stores of natural gas at the fastest rate since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine because of a decline in maritime imports and cold weather, according to data compiled by an industry body.

Major gas exporters such as the US and Qatar, meanwhile, are issuing threats: US President-elect Donald Trump has warned of tariffs if the European Union does not increase its purchases of US oil and gas while Doha’s energy minister told the Financial Times that Qatar could cut supplies if the EU follows through with new rules on sustainability regulations.

A chart showing the increase in the EU’s dependence on gas.

