Prisoners flee jail in Mozambique as the country grapples with political instability

More than 1,500 prisoners escaped from a prison in Mozambique, taking advantage of political instability since October’s disputed presidential election.

Critics have called into question the veracity of the results, which showed the ruling party — that has governed the country since its independence from Portugal in 1975 — winning two-thirds of the vote.

Although a constitutional court recently certified the results, opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has called on his supporters to protest against the government, sparking deadly unrest, and this week, Mondlane, who is in self-imposed exile in an unknown country, vowed to install himself as president next month.