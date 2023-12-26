Ukraine hits key Russian warship in boost for embattled Kyiv

A Ukrainian missile strike hit a Russian warship in Crimea on Tuesday, in one of the most significant attacks against Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in months. Ukrainian officials said it was unlikely that the damaged 370-foot-long landing vessel could be repaired.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine announced it had shot down five Russian fighter jets in three days. Celebrating the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “This Christmas sets the right mood for the whole next year.”

But the Kremlin also claimed a victory, saying that Russian troops had taken control of the town of Marinka, a key Ukrainian fortification on the eastern front.