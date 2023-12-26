Russian dissident Navalny jokes he’s ‘Santa Claus’ after reappearing in Arctic prison

Alexei Navalny, one of the most outspoken critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was located at an Arctic prison after a more than two-week disappearance that had worried his supporters.

In a series of posts on X, Navalny said he was taken on a “strange route” to the IK-3 penal colony, which is nicknamed “Polar Wolf” and located above the Arctic Circle in the town of Kharp.

The opposition leader, who was poisoned by a nerve agent in 2020, returned to Russia in 2021 and was later jailed on extremism charges. He recently had 19 years added to his 11 ½-year sentence.