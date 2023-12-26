Middle East conflict expands further with US strikes in Iraq

The U.S. hit three targets in Iraq in response to attacks on an American air base by what it said were Iran-backed militia. U.S. Central Command said the strikes likely killed members of Kataib Hezbollah. The Iraqi militia group has claimed many of the more than 100 attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack sparked tensions across the Middle East.

Iraqi officials denounced the attacks as a hostile act that violated the country’s sovereignty, and said that civilians were injured in the strikes.

The latest round of tit-for-tat strikes comes at a precarious moment. Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, an Israeli air strike on an Iranian officer in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to intensify attacks on Gaza, and simmering tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border could all escalate the conflict further.