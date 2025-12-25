Zelenskyy says China is helping Russia attack Ukraine

Kyiv warned that China may be helping Russia attack Ukrainian energy sites, while France said drone overflights — ostensibly directed by Moscow — were a growing worry, pointing to the increasingly global nature of the conflict. The latest remarks by Ukraine’s president and the head of France’s military security agency respectively indicate the war is showing little signs of slowing despite persistent efforts by the US to promote a peace deal. Indeed, as CNN put it, “there is a growing consensus among experts that Russia is already waging a hybrid war on the West” via sabotage operations on infrastructure, aerial incursions, and disinformation campaigns. “People are spooked,” one analyst warned.