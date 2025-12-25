Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Zelenskyy says China is helping Russia attack Ukraine

Dec 25, 2025, 6:23am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Kyiv warned that China may be helping Russia attack Ukrainian energy sites, while France said drone overflights — ostensibly directed by Moscow — were a growing worry, pointing to the increasingly global nature of the conflict. The latest remarks by Ukraine’s president and the head of France’s military security agency respectively indicate the war is showing little signs of slowing despite persistent efforts by the US to promote a peace deal. Indeed, as CNN put it, “there is a growing consensus among experts that Russia is already waging a hybrid war on the West” via sabotage operations on infrastructure, aerial incursions, and disinformation campaigns. “People are spooked,” one analyst warned.

Prashant Rao
AD