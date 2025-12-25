Trump ally wins Honduras’ long-drawn presidential election

Honduran authorities declared Nasry Asfura, a right-wing construction magnate backed by US President Donald Trump, the winner of a presidential election that experts said was marked by foreign interference. Asfura’s win came weeks after the vote — which election officials said was too close to call — sparking allegations of fraud. Trump had threatened to cut aid to the Central American nation if Asfura was not elected, saying the former mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa was the only candidate he could work with. Asfura’s win could have geopolitical consequences further afield: He has pledged to break diplomatic ties with China and restore relations with Taiwan, which may ultimately be “the true winner in this election,” the China Global South Project said.