The Central African Republic’s president looked set to win a third term, a result that experts said would expand Russia’s interests in Africa. Despite slowing economic growth, analysts say Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s win is all but secured given his personal control over state institutions. During his decade in power, Touadéra has shifted his country’s security alliances to Moscow and given Russia economic concessions. However rebel groups remain a serious threat, Reuters reported, reflecting the Kremlin’s apparent inability to improve allies’ security situation. Safety has worsened considerably in countries that have also recently shifted security allegiances to Moscow including in the Sahel, which has become the world’s terrorism hotspot.

