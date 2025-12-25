The kitsch and poetry of the US holiday season

A new photography collection captures the poetry and kitsch of the US holiday season across six decades.

Lee Friedlander: Christmas features nearly 30 pictures dating from 1958 to 2015 that evince both quiet humor and an eye for the unexpected: Mississippi (1986) shows signboards proclaiming “Merry Xmas” just above an advertisement for $2.99 “6 Pk Busch.” In West Texas (1986) the viewer finds an inflatable Santa Claus keeping watch over the scorched plains, and in New York City (2010), a BDSM Saint Nick graces a storefront.

“Like a lot of our culture, it’s this amazing combination of commercialism and sentimentality,” Friedlander’s longtime publisher told Smithsonian Magazine. “It’s all there, and it’s all American.”