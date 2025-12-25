Tesla falls on safety concerns

Tesla’s stock took a hit Wednesday after US authorities began probing the safety of the EVs’ door handles, though investors are still bullish on the company, thanks to its robotaxis.

The investigation followed a Bloomberg report that found people have been injured or killed after becoming trapped in their Teslas; the automaker’s electrically powered handles can stop working after a crash. It comes amid broader struggles for the company’s core EV division, which reported falling sales this year.

Still, Tesla’s stock has risen thanks to excitement over its nascent robotaxi sector, even though it has “a lot of catching up to do” as rivals like Waymo expand globally, The New York Times wrote.