Japan braces for rough tourist season amid China row

Japan’s tourism sector is bracing for a rough holiday season as its geopolitical row with China simmers.

Japanese hotels have seen cancellations, and poor sales have hammered stores; the country’s “one dragon” system that caters specifically to Chinese tourists has been particularly affected, Nikkei reported. The industry is especially worried the slowdown could drag through the Lunar New Year holiday in February, though many Hong Kong travelers are still visiting popular Japanese winter destinations like Hokkaido.

China urged its citizens not to visit the country after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a comment signaling support for Taiwan. Takaichi said Thursday the door remains open for communication with Beijing.