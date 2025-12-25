Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Japan braces for rough tourist season amid China row

Dec 25, 2025, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Foreign tourists wearing Japanese traditional kimono clothes pose for a photograph near Sensoji temple at Asakusa district
Issei Kato/Reuters

Japan’s tourism sector is bracing for a rough holiday season as its geopolitical row with China simmers.

Japanese hotels have seen cancellations, and poor sales have hammered stores; the country’s “one dragon” system that caters specifically to Chinese tourists has been particularly affected, Nikkei reported. The industry is especially worried the slowdown could drag through the Lunar New Year holiday in February, though many Hong Kong travelers are still visiting popular Japanese winter destinations like Hokkaido.

China urged its citizens not to visit the country after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a comment signaling support for Taiwan. Takaichi said Thursday the door remains open for communication with Beijing.

Chart showing annual tourism to Japan
J.D. Capelouto
AD