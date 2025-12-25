Beijing accuses US of trying to undermine China-India ties

Beijing accused the US of trying to jeopardize easing tensions between China and India in a bid to establish “military hegemony.”

A Chinese official said Thursday that a recent Pentagon report “sows discord between China and other countries” by suggesting Beijing could use its recently improved relations with India to prevent Washington from deepening ties to New Delhi. Last year, China and India defused a yearslong standoff over their disputed border, and their leaders met this August during the Indian prime minister’s first visit to China in seven years.

Beijing maintains the situation at the border “is generally stable.” Still, India is massively ramping up its military infrastructure there to deter China in a potential future conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported.