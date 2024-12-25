Events Newsletters
Famine spreads in Sudan

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Mizy Clifton
Dec 25, 2024, 5:56am EST
Africa
A photo of a severely malnourished child in Sudan.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
The News

Famine is spreading in Sudan as warring parties in the country’s civil war disrupt aid delivery.

According to the United Nations’ Famine Review Committee, famine conditions spread to five areas, with experts forecasting it may expand to a further five by May. Almost 25 million people are now in urgent need of food aid, amounting to one of the gravest starvation crises in modern times, Reuters reported. The 20-month conflict has been largely overshadowed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, while attempts at mediation have failed to progress.

“Over the next two years more than 10 [million] people could perish — and far too little will be done to prevent it,” The Economist wrote.

