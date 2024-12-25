Events Newsletters
Dozens feared dead after Kazakhstan plane crash

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Dec 25, 2024, 6:32am EST
Southeast Asia
The crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan
Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters
The News

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane carrying 65 passengers and five crew members crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktua in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing more than 30, according to officials.

Both pilots died in the crash, Russian news agency Interfax quoted medical workers as saying.

Kazakhstan authorities said they were looking into possible explanations, including a technical fault. Azerbaijan has sent an official delegation to Kazakhstan to investigate the incident, the country’s news agency reported.

