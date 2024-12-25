Dozens feared dead after Kazakhstan plane crash

The News
An Azerbaijan Airlines plane carrying 65 passengers and five crew members crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktua in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing more than 30, according to officials.
Both pilots died in the crash, Russian news agency Interfax quoted medical workers as saying.
Kazakhstan authorities said they were looking into possible explanations, including a technical fault. Azerbaijan has sent an official delegation to Kazakhstan to investigate the incident, the country’s news agency reported.
