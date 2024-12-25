China is catching up to US tech rivals

China’s tech giants are fast catching up to US rivals in developing advanced artificial intelligence.

Though Washington has restricted Beijing’s access to cutting-edge semiconductors in a bid to curb its AI sector, Chinese companies have recently released models that are comparable with those released by American counterparts.

China is “catching up faster,” one former OpenAI researcher told The Wall Street Journal, while The Wire China noted the country benefitted from a major stockpile of chips, as well as a huge pool of talented engineers, brutal domestic competition, and rock-bottom energy costs.

Still, as time goes on, Chinese companies’ limits on access to the highest-end chips will hamper their growth: “The gap is poised to widen,” the Journal noted.