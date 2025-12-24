US Supreme Court blocks Chicago troop deployment

The US Supreme Court blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, in a setback for President Donald Trump.

The White House had said the troops were necessary to fight crime, but city officials objected.

Trump has deployed, or threatened to deploy, the Guard to several other cities, often over the heads of local authorities, and the SCOTUS decision could make it easier for other jurisdictions to block the move.

The decision is a rare high court loss for the administration, The Washington Post noted: The court has a 6-3 conservative majority, and has backed the White House in decisions to freeze foreign aid, fire officials at independent agencies, and strip protection from immigrants.