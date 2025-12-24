Events Email Briefings
US bolsters military presence in Caribbean

Dec 24, 2025, 6:25am EST
The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.
Seaman Abigail Reyes/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

The US moved additional troops and equipment to the southern Caribbean, giving Washington increased firepower for a possible military action against Venezuela.

The deployment came as the UN Security Council met to discuss Washington’s campaign against Caracas.

Though the Trump administration initially claimed its operations in the Caribbean were focused on halting drug trafficking, senior officials have in recent weeks confirmed the true goal is ousting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, with the US ambassador to the UN on Tuesday vowing to deprive the regime in Caracas of resources.

The US campaign on Venezuela threatens to spiral into a wider geopolitical conflict, with Chinese and Russian officials condemning Washington’s blockade of the South American nation.

A chart showing US military vessels in the Caribbean in 2025.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
