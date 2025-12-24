Events Email Briefings
US authorities release new tranche of Epstein files

Dec 24, 2025, 6:43pm EST
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. Justice Department/Handout via Reuters

The release of a new tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein will only add to Americans’ confusion and division over the late sex offender and his ties to Donald Trump and other elite figures, analysts said.

The thousands of documents US authorities released on Tuesday contain many mentions of Trump, but also include random, unverified tips that investigators had received, as well as files that the Department of Justice said were fabricated.

Some of the pages, meanwhile, are heavily redacted for undisclosed reasons. The release has “fanned the flames of the conspiracy,” while also “muddying the waters” with unverified claims, The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel wrote.

The country is stuck in an “Epstein holiday purgatory.”

Officials said Wednesday they discovered a million more documents.

J.D. Capelouto
