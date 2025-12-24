Russia says China relations at ‘highest level in history’

Russia’s ambassador to China said Western sanctions on both nations had only helped bring them closer together, with the envoy claiming bilateral ties are at their “highest level in history.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, Western leaders have repeatedly pressed China to condemn Moscow’s offensive. But Beijing has remained steadfast in its support for its neighbor, extending Russia an economic lifeline by boosting trade: Russian pipeline gas exports to China have increased almost 25% this year, helping the Kremlin offset plummeting European purchases.

Just this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping again rejected an overture from his French counterpart. “No matter how the external environment changes… major powers should always demonstrate independence,” he said.