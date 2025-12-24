Pope Leo prepares to outline stance on AI

AI safety proponents are looking to the leader of the Catholic Church for help establishing guardrails on the fast-moving technology.

A public letter from Pope Leo XIV is expected in the coming weeks, Transformer reported, establishing “a clear moral stance on both the dangers and opportunities posed by the technology.”

Leo — who picked his papal name from a pope who led the Church through another period of technological transformation — has signaled he is prioritizing AI and has overseen several meetings dedicated to the topic.

Such Vatican guidance might not normally make waves, but Catholicism has seen a resurgence in the US in recent years, particularly in Silicon Valley, while AI is becoming salient politically.