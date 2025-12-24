Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Kyiv signals openness to demilitarized zones

Dec 24, 2025, 6:26pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ukrainian artillerymen fire shells
Stringer/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled he was open to withdrawing troops and establishing demilitarized zones in the country’s east, the closest he has come to addressing Russia’s hardline territorial demands.

The acknowledgement was part of a 20-part plan worked out between Kyiv and Washington.

Moscow is expected to demand changes, with no indication it will soften its maximalist stance of having full control over the Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy has already made some concessions in peace talks, but his latest offer — which envisions demilitarized areas as a “free economic zone” along with a new fund to finance reconstruction — could appeal to American economic interests and US President Donald Trump’s business-oriented nature, experts said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD